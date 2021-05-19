Spread the love



















3 Fishermen Rescued by Kar Coast Guard Handed over to Kerala Fisheries Dept

Mangaluru : The Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram from Coast Guard Karnataka has rescued Three distressed fishermen namely Arun age 36 yrs, S Francis 58 Yrs and Suriender 64 yrs off Kannur in sea of Kerala Coast at 10 Nm from IFB Bhadriya Regd IND KL 08 MO 2536 reportedly had an Engine Failure Breakdown in face of impending inclement and Cyclonic Storm Taukate. The rescue operations were undertaken during midnight on 14 May 21.

The Coast Guard Ship Vikram braved the very rough seas off Kerala coast. Subsequently, the ship was diverted to proceed off Lakshadweep coast for search and rescue of TN Fishing boats IBD/TN/06/MM/5517and one Kerala IFB Aji Mersha IND IFB/KL/07/MM/4989. The ICG Ship had carried out extensive search by ICG OPV and Aerial Search by CG Dornier ex Kochi. However, no traces of fishing boats with crew were sighted.

The fishermen were in healthy condition and were being handed over to Owners/Representatives from Govt of Kerala in presence of Hon MP of Dakshina Kannada Shri Naleen Kumar Kateel.

