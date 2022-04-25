3 foreign nationals arrested in Bengaluru over fake kidney donation racket



Bengaluru: Karnataka police announced on Monday that they busted a fake kidney donation racket in Bengaluru and arrested three foreign nationals in connection.

According to police, the accused created fake websites of reputed hospitals in Bengaluru and targeted both kidney donors and recipients.

The arrested persons were identified as Mimi a.k.a Miracle, Kowa Collins, both from Nigeria; and Mathew Innocent from Ghana.

The accused persons had created a fake website of Sagar Hospital in Bengaluru and were fishing for kidney donors or recipients.

The hospital authorities had lodged a complaint with Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime (CEN) Police station of HSR Layout in this regard.

The sleuths who took up the investigation arrested the accused from an apartment in Amrutalli locality.

The accused offered Rs 4 crore per kidney for donors and took lakhs of rupees as registration fee.

They also took money for various other processes and communicated with the victims via WhatsApp.

They cheated victims and donors by stating that their money has already been deposited but they were required to give 30 per cent of the deposit amount before they get payment transferred to their account.

The police have appealed to the victims to come forward and lodge complaints.