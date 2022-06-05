3 girls kidnapped from UP’s Gorakhpur traced in Delhi



New Delhi: Delhi Police and the Uttar Pradesh Police in a joint operation recovered three girls, including two minors, from the national capital, an official said on Sunday.

According to the official, the three girls were reportedly kidnapped from Gagua in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district. The UP Police personnel from the Gagua police station arrived in Delhi’s Mandawali police station to trace them.

“Only clue in the present case was the mobile location,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Priyanka Kashyap said.

Subsequently a police team was constituted which started searching in the area of West Vinod Nagar.

CCTV cameras at different locations in the area were also checked and the footage were analysed.

“With the help of local public and informers ultimately all the three girls were traced to a house in West Vinod Nagar,” the senior official said.

She said that the owner lived somewhere else and clues about the accused behind the kidnapping have also been found.

Further probe is on, the official added.