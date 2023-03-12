3 held at Mumbai airport with gold worth Rs 1.40 cr

Three foreign nationals were held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, by Customs officials for allegedly attempting to smuggle three kg gold worth Rs 1.40 crore by hiding it in their undergarments, officials said on Sunday.



A senior Customs official said that arrests were made on March 10.

“The three foreign nationals arrived at Mumbai Airport from Addis Ababa. They were intercepted on the basis of intelligence inputs. Gold was found to be concealed in their undergarments and in sole of their footwear,” said the official.

The official said that the gold was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act and the passengers were placed under arrest under Section 104 of the Act.

They were produced before a court which remanded them to 14 days judicial custody.

