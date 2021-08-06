Spread the love



















3 held in Haryana for stealing, selling fuel



ArrayGurugram: A joint team of Haryana Chief Minister M.L. Khattar’s flying squad and the Nuh Food and Supply department has arrested three members of a gang from Sohna-Taurau Road in Nuh district for allegedly stealing a huge quantity of fuel (petrol/diesel) from a Bharat Petroleum truck and selling it illegally.

The accused have been identified as Rajkumar (truck driver) hailing from Kanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, Zahid from Nuh district in Haryana and Taufiq from Alwar district in Rajasthan. They were arrested on Thursday.

The truck used in the crime carried 520 litres of Bharat Petroleum fuel in three drums.

The team conducted the raid after they received inputs about the presence of the accused on the Sohna-Taurau Road and nabbed them along with the stolen fuel.

“The accused trio failed to produce any documents related to possession of the fuel. They were involved in such illegal activities for a long time and will be produced before a local court for remand,” said an official of the Chief Minister’s flying squad.

