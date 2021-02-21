Spread the love



















3 held in Punjab Youth Congress leader’s murder case



New Delhi: Three men have been arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell in connection with the murder of Youth Congress leader, Gurlal Singh Bhalwan in Punjab’s Faridkot.

Bhalwan was shot dead on February 18 while he was about to get into his car after coming out from a friend’s shop at Faridkot’s Jubilee Chowk.

The bike borne attackers fled the spot after pumping several bullets in him. Bhalwan was taken to the Faridkot Medical College, where he was declared brought dead.

He was the president of the Faridkot District Youth Congress and also a Zila Parishad member from Ounjab’s Golewala.