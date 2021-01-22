Spread the love



















3 injured as fishing boat catches fires in Andhra’s Kakinada



Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh): Three fishermen were injured on Friday when a fire broke out on their boat in Kakinada Port in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district, police said.

“Diesel spilled on the boat’s floor as the three filled the vessel’s tank around 1 pm. As they tried to jump-start the engine with the help of wires attached to a battery, sparks flew and set the spilled fuel ablaze,” a police official said.

Firefighters rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire as Kakinada Port police shifted the injured to a hospital.

A fisherman who saved himself by jumping into the water was brought to the shore with the help of onlookers.