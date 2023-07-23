3 injured in public place shooting in Sydney

Police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) announced that three people sitting in two parked cars were injured in a public place shooting in Greenacre, a suburb in Southwestern Sydney, on Sunday morning, police said.



A man, aged 25, was found injured in one parked vehicle, as well as a man, aged 22, and a woman, aged 19, in a separate parked vehicle, Xinhua news agency reported.

A man, aged 25, was found injured in one parked vehicle, as well as a man, aged 22, and a woman, aged 19, in a separate parked vehicle, Xinhua news agency reported.

All three people had been taken to hospital. Among them, the two men were in critical condition, according to the police.

About five minutes after the shooting, a vehicle was reported alight in a nearby area, and inquiries are underway to determine if the incidents are linked, the police added.

Detective Superintendent Simon Glasser told local media that the investigation is in its initial stage, but the police believe it is a targeted attack.

