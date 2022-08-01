3 Kanwariyas killed in UP road accident

Varanasi: Three Kanwariyas were killed and two seriously injured in an accident that took place on the Prayagraj-Varanasi highway on Monday.

The incident took place when two bikes collided head on in the service lane.

The two injured Kanwariyas have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Efforts are underway to ascertain the names and addresses of the three Kanwariyas who lost their lives in the accident.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured Kanwariyas.

