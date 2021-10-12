Spread the love



















3 kids and a girl who went missing from B’luru traced

Bengaluru: Three 12-year kids and a college girl who went missing from Bengaluru have been traced in Pandeshwara police station limits in Mangaluru, 350 kilometres from the capital city, DCP Hariram Mangaluru said on Tuesday.

Amruthavarshini (20), Bhoomi (12), Chintan (12) and Royan (12) went missing from their apartment in AGB Layout on Sunday. The parents lodged a missing complaint with the Soladevanahalli police station after which four teams were formed to trace the kids and the girl, who lived in the same apartment. They had allegedly taken cash, gold, food packets and other things.

Mangaluru DCP Hariram explained that this morning (Tuesday), auto drivers who noticed three children suspiciously moving with luggage at the Pandeshwara bus stand questioned them and brought them to the police station.

On interrogation, the kids told the police that, they always wanted to stay together but their parents decided to send them to hostels. They had decided to live in a village together. “We are probing the other angles. So far no other intention has been found,” he stated.

The kids and college girl went to the cricket ground on Sunday. From there they went to Yeshwanthpur railway station in Bengaluru and boarded the Belagavi city train. But, they got down at LVG railway station in Haveri district. From here they boarded another train for Mysuru. From there they reached Arasikere town the next day. From here they came back to Bengaluru. However, instead of going back to their houses, they boarded a private bus headed to Mangaluru, the coastal town of Karnataka, he explained.

“The kids had taken money from cupboards without the knowledge of parents. The college-going girl tried to dispose of the gold and baggage in a dustbin before coming to the police station. The police have recovered them. The kids and the girl have deactivated their SIM, social media accounts fearing that they could be traced through this. As of now, it seems it has been done to avoid being tracked. However, we are probing other angles,” Hariram said.

“The girl will be held responsible and she will be subjected to further questioning. The families of kids are coming with the police team. Minors will be handed over to their parents. The girl will be subjected to further inquiry and legal procedures will be continued against her,” he said.

Dharmendra Kumar Meena, DCP (North) in Bengaluru, said that police could not get technical details about the kids and the college girl who went to the railway station in Bengaluru. Teams were sent to various districts. Amruthavarshini, the college girl, called her aunt and said she is scared. Police who got to know about this got in touch with the Mangaluru police.

