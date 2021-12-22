3 killed, 14 injured in three-vehicle crash in Pakistan’s Lahore

Lahore: Three people died and 14 were injured in a crash involving three cars in Pakistan’s eastern Lahore, police and local media reported on Wednesday.

The cars piled up near the Babu Sabu Toll Plaza area of Lahore, the provincial capital of Punjab, police said.

The accident occurred due to low visibility caused by dense fog in the morning, the police said. Rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the victims to a nearby hospital, Xinhua news agency reported.

Several of the injured are said to be in critical condition in the hospital’s intensive care unit, hospital sources said.