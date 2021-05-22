Spread the love



















3 killed, 27 injured in quakes in China’s Yunnan



Beijing: At least three persons were killed and 27 others injured after a series of earthquakes jolted southwest China’s Yunnan Province, officials said on Saturday.

The quake was felt in all 12 counties and cities of the prefecture, with Yangbi Yi Autonomous County being the worst hit, Yang Guozong, Party chief of the prefecture said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Two deaths were reported in Yangbi and one in Yongping County. Three people were severely injured and 24 others had minor injuries.

About 72,317 residents in 20,192 households were affected by the quakes.

Four earthquakes over 5 magnitude jolted Yangbi from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The region has recorded 166 aftershocks as of 2 a.m.

Rescue forces have been dispatched to the quake zone, and rescue efforts are underway.

