3 killed, 3 injured in Jakarta hotel fire

At least three people were killed and three others injured after a fire broke out at a hotel building in Jakarta, an official said on Friday.



According to the local police, the fire started at around 11.50 p.m. on Thursday at the F2 Hotel in the subdistrict of the Kebayoran Baru, and was extinguished by 2.40 a.m. on Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The subdistrict’s police chief Tribuana Roseno told the media that three hotel guests died in the fire, who were trapped in a room that had no ventilation.

The blaze also wounded three other guests who are currently treated in nearby hospitals.

Initial investigations revealed that cigarette butts were the cause of the fire.

