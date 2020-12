Spread the love



















3 killed, 5 injured in road accident in UP



Hardoi (UP): Three persons were killed and five others sustained serious injuries when the car in which they were travelling, rammed into a stationary truck in Shahabad area in Hardoi district.

The accident took place late on Monday night.

All the passengers in the car were returning from Lucknow to Shahjahanpur after attending a wedding.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.