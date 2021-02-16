Spread the love



















3 killed after mini-truck overturns in Odisha



Bhubaneswar: At least three persons were killed and 20 others injured when a mini-truck carrying them overturned in Odisha’s Gajapati district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred near Kankadagada Chhak under R. Udaygiri block.

While two persons died on the spot, another one succumbed during treatment at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, said police.

They were going to attend a marriage reception in the mini-truck when the driver lost control of the vehicle. They were going from Jamadhia to Ramgiri.

Following the incident, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

He also announced free treatment for the injured people.