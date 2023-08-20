3 killed in fire in Paris suburb

Three people were killed while 19 others, including 4 firefighters, injured in a fire that broke out in an apartment building in the northern suburb of Paris.



“This (Saturday) morning around 9:30 a.m., a violent fire broke out in Rue de la Commune de Paris in Ile-Saint-Denis from the 9th floor to the 12th floor of a residential building,” the Prefecture of Seine-Saint-Denis said.

Speaking to local media, Jacques Paris, deputy mayor of Ile-Saint-Denis, said that the building already suffered a fire in 2021 in the stairwell, but no one was injured, Xinhua news agency reported.

