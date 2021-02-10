Spread the love



















3 killed in Telangana as car plunges into canal

Hyderabad: Three persons, including a woman who had taken lift in a car, were killed when the vehicle plunged into a canal in Telangana’s Warangal Rural district on Wednesday, police said.

The car with four occupants plunged into SRSP canal at Kankapaka village. While the three were washed away, the fourth was rescued by locals.

Police rushed to the scene and with the help of divers pulled out the bodies. A police officer said three workers of a private firm had left Warangal town for Parvathagiri.

Death came calling on Saraswati, 42, who took the lift in the vehicle at Teegarajupally Cross Road. She was working as a teacher in a government high school in Gunturpally in the same district.

The accident occurred as the driver, identified as Rakesh, lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid hitting a two-wheeler coming from opposite direction.

The visuals show at least two occupants coming out of the vehicle, which was getting washed away. One of them Vijay Bhasker was saved by locals.

The rescue workers retrieved three bodies from the canal. The deceased were identified as Sridhar, Rakesh and Saraswati.

Minister for Panchayati Raj E. Dayakar Rao visited the scene and promised all help to the families of the victims.