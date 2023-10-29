3 killed, many hurt as 2 trains collide in Andhra Pradesh



Visakahapatnam: Three passengers were killed while several others were injured after two trains collided in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district on Sunday night.

Three coaches of Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train derailed after Palasa Express collided with it near the Kantakapalli junction in Kothavalasa ‘mandal’ (block).

The Visakhapatnam-Rayagada train was on its way from Visakhapatnam to Rayagada in Odisha, while the Palasa Express was heading to Vizianagaram from Palasa in Srikakulam district.

Local police have launched a rescue and relief operation. There is darkness at the accident site, which has made the rescue operation difficult.

Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad and other officials of East Coast Railway have rushed to the accident site.

The local administration and the NDRF have been informed for assistance and ambulance service, while an accident relief train has reached the site, railway officials said

