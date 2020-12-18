Spread the love



















3 Maha sisters die ‘mysteriously’ of ‘food-poisoning’



Satara (Maharashtra): Three minor sisters died due to suspected food poisoning in Maharashtra’s Satara, while their mother survived, police said here on Friday. The incident has sent shock waves through the region.

Satara police have identified the deceased as 3-year-old Ayushi S. Sasve, 8-year-old Arushi and 9-year-old Aastha, who lived in Saidapur area of Karad town.

The incident occurred late on Thursday post-dinner, when the four victims of the Sasve family, the mother and her three daughters suddenly took seriously ill, complained of severe stomach-aches, cramps, started vomiting and had loose motions.

They were rushed to the nearby Krishna Hospital for treatment, but the three sisters succumbed early Friday, though the mother managed to survive.

The police are investigating the case from all angles, a team has collected samples of the food the family consumed besides questioning all the Sasve family members, neighbours, said investigating officer Rahul Warote told mediapersons.