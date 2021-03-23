Spread the love



















3 minors among 5 booked for secretly burying dead boy



Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Five persons, including three minor boys, have been booked in a case of culpable homicide for secretly burying a 12-year-old boy who was killed after getting trapped in a rotavator attached to a tractor.

Some minor boys at Mau Shahjahanpur village under the Allahganj police circle took out a tractor from their house on Sunday evening and started ploughing their field.

A minor boy Shani, 12, was sitting on the tractor when he accidently fell from it and was caught in a rotavator used in ploughing.

Superintendent of Police (SP Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai said that Shani died on the spot and the children got scared and hurriedly returned with a tractor and informed their families.

The SP said their family members, Fakire Lal and Dinesh, buried the boy in a pit dug in a field around 10 p.m.

Some locals who saw them burying the deceased, informed the police and the body was dug out on Monday and sent for post mortem examination.

The police have registered a case against three minor boys and Fakire Lal and Dinesh.

All accused are absconding since the incident, the SP said.