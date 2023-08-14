3-month-old Baby Dies while Breastfeeding in Brahmavar

Udupi: A three-month-old baby, Rishika, died on August 12, while her mother was about to breastfeed her on Friday night in Heggunje village, Brahmavar.

Vani, the mother, in a complaint, told the police that she has a four-year-old daughter and two three-month-old twins — a boy and a girl. She was living with her three children after her husband Chandra Naik passed away some time ago.

After feeding her son at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday she tried to feed Rishika, but the baby did not respond. The baby was declared dead at the Brahmavar government hospital at 2:15 a.m. on Sunday.

The Brahmavar Police have registered a case of unnatural death.

Like this: Like Loading...