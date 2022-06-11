3-month-old Female Labrador Retriever ‘CHARLIE’ joins Mangaluru City Police Dog Squad

Mangaluru: Now the Mangaluru City Police Dog Squad has a new member, a three-month-old female Labrador Retriever “CHARLIE” , was christened with that name at a simple naming ceremony at the kennel of the dog squad on the premises of the office of Police Commissioner on Friday, 10 June 2022 , joined by Deputy Commissioner of Police Channaveerappa Hadapad and Assistant Commissioner of Police Murugeppa Upase in the ceremony.

Inspired by the newly released Kannada film “Charlie 777” on the relationship between a man and an animal, the Mangaluru city police had decided to name the new member of their dog squad as “Charlie”. The proposal of the name “Charlie” came after some city police personnel, including handlers of the four dogs in the squad, had seen the movie “Charlie 777′ during the premier show on Thursday.

The Cutie-Pie! 3-month-old Female Labrador Retriever ‘CHARLIE’

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, who was among the personnel who saw the movie speaking to media said, “The film has nicely captured the relationship between the owner and the pet dog, which is also seen between the dog and its handler. After watching the film, the personnel suggested Charlie as the name for the fifth member of the squad., which I agreed,”

Charlie was recently brought from a kennel in Bantwal. It joins four others — Geeta, Rani, Ruby and Bubly — of the city police dog squad. The senior-most 11-year-old Geeta, Rani, and Charlie, all Labradors, will be used for explosive detection, while Bubli and Ruby are for crime detection.

It is learnt that Charlie will shortly be sent, along with handler Harish and assistant handler Vikram, to Bengaluru City Armed Reserve (South) for a six-month training. As per Hadapad and Upase, the city police is spending Rs 300 per day towards food for each of the five dogs. Food is served as per the chart. Health of these dogs are regularly monitored. Each dog is insured by paying an annual premium of Rs 1,300.

ALSO READ RELATED ARTICLES :