3 More Arrested in Cop Assault near New Chitra Junction are of ‘Karkana Gang’- Police Commissioner

Mangaluru: Briefing on the three more arrested persons on the afternoon of 25 January 2021 in connection with the assault on a policeman near New Chitra Junction on 12 December 2020, Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “The three more couple of days ago namely-Ibrahim Shakir (19) from Bolar, Akbar (30) from Sajipanadu, Bantwal, and Mohammad Haneef alias Karchi Haneef (32) from Kudroli belong to the ‘Karkana Gang’.

“The arrests were executed by Savitra Teja PD and staff under the guidance of Assistant Police Commissioner of the city central sub-division Jagadish, and directions of Deputy Police Commissioners Hariram Shankar and Vinay Gaonkar. The police team drew support in the task from police inspector of city (north) station Govindaraju, CCB police inspector Mahesh Prasad, and other staff, and I want to compliment all of them for their hard work and action. The total arrests made in this case are 11. The six people who were arrested earlier were from the ‘Maya Gang’. It was found that Maya Gang and Karkana Gang coordinated with each other to execute the plan to attack the constable in revenge for the firing incident which took place in December 2019 during anti-CAA violence”, added Police Commissioner.

Police Commissioner further said, “We have come to know that the gang had picked a random Ganesh Kamath to be attacked and that Aneesh of the Maya Gang was supposed to execute the plan. But after further discussion between the gang members, they had a minor to execute the attack. The gang members had identified four major places for their attack only where one or two police personnel were on duty, so they could finish their act and escape easily. Therefore, a week after, the attack was done systematically and the gang members had even chalked out as to how to reply to questions during interrogation and whom to contact in the jail. It is also learned that both the gangs, Maya Gang and Karkana Gang are familiar and in constant touch with each other”.

“Just like we see that minors are used in films to execute attacks, similarly in this case a minor was used to carry on the attack on the cop. It has been found that the minor had consumed tablets and ganja, before the attack. Having received enough clues in this case, we are intensifying the case. It is sad to note that such people don’t appreciate the hard work put in by the police day and night, risking their lives. Even during festivals, police work for the safety of the public and also safeguard public property. I am not saying that all police are good, but we also keep an eye on those behaving in a wrong way, ánd action will be taken against those. In this case, taking revenge against the Police is unacceptable, and we will not let go of the accused easily, instead, strict action will be taken to the maximum”, added Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.