3 New Online Casino Slots to Play at Nomini

Experienced gamblers know that there are dozens of decent software providers releasing new slots every month. Almost every decent online casino is adding the worthiest games to its collection regularly to provide its players with the freshest experience. Today, we will have an overview of the latest slots that are now available at https://nomini.com/hi/.

Glowing Fruits by Spinomenal

Glowing Fruit is a slot with a regular 3×5 grid and 25 pay lines. As soon as you launch it, you notice the style of the game: it is themed as a slot machine featured at established casinos.

There are neon artworks of fruits and diamonds that you have to match. The RTP of this game is 96.31%, which is above average.

Even though it may look like a classic slot machine, it has some advanced features for you to enjoy. The list includes Wild Symbols, Extra Wilds, Bonus Games, Free Spins, and others. The game also has three jackpots available for winning:

● Mini Jackpot, x30 of your wager;

● Major Jackpot, x100 of your wager;

● Mega Jackpot, x1,000 of your wager.

Big Cat Rescue Megaways by Red Tiger

Red Tiger is a software provider that is famous for its online casino games with amazing visuals, and Big Cat Rescue is no exception. The fact that the game is named the same as a non-profit sanctuary is not a coincidence: a portion of every bet proceeds to the Big Cat Rescue organization.

The game meets you with brief instructions related to its main features. After a minute of reading the rules, you will start enjoying the visuals of this Jungle-themed slot machine. The soundtrack is calm and cheering in this game, and the animations are smooth, according to all the modern standards.

The slot is a Megaways with six reels, and up to seven symbols may land on each of them. This grants a mind-blowing number of 117,649 potential paylines for you to make combinations on. The Free Spins feature will grant you some bonus rounds with a multiplier of up to x10. The Wild Symbols also grant multipliers in this game: the luckiest players will have their paylines with Wilds multiplied by 7. The Turbo feature will allow you to skip most animations, while the Autoplay feature is a perfect choice for those who prefer making lots of small wagers.

Karen Maneater by Nolimit City

This release by Nolimit City is a slot machine with an unusual grid. It has six columns and three rows, but they are positioned in a way that creates a whopping number of 486 paylines.

Moreover, this number can be expanded even further with the in-game features of Karen Maneater. The RTP value of this slot is 96.34%.

The game has an outstanding number of features. First of all, there is a Racoon Scatter symbol that expands the positions of the reels to the right of it. Landing multiple Racoon Symbols will bring you xWays Symbols and Bonus Medals.

The xWays Symbols are transformed into normal symbols of the same kind and larger size, granting you more winning betways. Moreover, these symbols may become Infectious, increasing their size even more.

Another feature of Karen Maneater is the xBet. It allows you to enhance your wager by multiplying your initial betting sum by 1.3. Enabling it will increase the chance of getting a Bonus Meal and guarantee you a Racoon Symbol on the second column. The Bonus Meal feature grants you spin with Sticky xWays.

The list also includes Bonus Buys, Replays, Autoplay, and many other amazing features for you to enjoy. This makes this online casino game truly advanced and comprehensive, which will excite experienced gamblers with its unique combination of mechanics. However, it might be a bit too difficult for beginners.