3 of family killed as car plunges into Telangana canal



Hyderabad: A Telangana boy was the only one who survived a crash on Monday as his parents and sister were killed when the car they were travelling in plunged into the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) canal in Jagtiyal district.

The accident, the second such incident involving the canal in less than a week, occurred near Medipally village in the early hours of Monday.

Katkurwar Amarendar Rao, a lawyer, his wife Shirisha, daughter Shreya and son Jayanth were on their way from Jagtiyal to a temple in Joginipali when the tragedy struck. Jayanth could swim to safety but three others were drowned.

Police and locals with the help of a crane pulled out the car and bodies. A police officer said the accident occurred when Jayanth, who was at the wheels, lost control while crossing SRSP canal. The vehicle hit the railing and plunged into the canal.

Jayanth could swim to safety while his parents and sister were drowned. He informed the police about the accident.

Amarender Rao was a close relative of Jagitial MLA Sanjay Kumar. Amarender Rao in the past worked as an assistant to Sanjay Kumar’s father and lawyer Hanumantha Rao. The legislator visited the spot and supervised the rescue work.

The lawyer along with his family was going to his native village to attend a local fair and make offering to a temple as thanksgiving for recent engagement of his daughter.

Member of Legislative Council Jeevan Reddy, Jagityal District Collector G. Ravi and Superintendent of Police Sindhu Sharma also visited the spot.

This is the second such incident in SRSP canal in less than a week. Three persons were killed when a car plunged into SRSP canal in Warangal Rural district on February 10. Three persons, including a woman who had taken lift in the car were killed, the fourth was rescued by locals.