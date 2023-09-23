3 Persons Involved in Theft of a Tempo Traveller Arrested- the Vehicle Worth Rs 15 Lakhs Seized

Mangaluru: As per a source from the Urwa Police station, a Tempo Traveller bearing registration No. KA19, AC 8179, which was parked near Kuntikan Flyover in Mangaluru was stolen at 8:30 pm on 14 September 2023, and a case was registered at 12:30 pm on 15 September under registration No. 99/2023 IPC section 379.

A police team, led by Police Station Inspector Bharati G , along with ASI Harish H V, ASI Vinay Kumar, ASI Ullas Mahale, and police staff Girish, Bhasker, Abhishek, and Prajwal, were assigned to crack down on the case.

And good news is that the team were successful in arresting three persons involved in this theft on 22 September 2023. The arrested persons are identified as Arif Ulla Khan, also known as ” Arif” ; Amith Bahubali Panchodi, also known as “Baby”, and Surendra Kumar . The police confiscated the stolen vehicle, valued at approximately Rs 15 lakhs, among other stolen items.

