3 students from Hiriyadka College drown while swimming in Shivapura River

Karkala: In a tragic incident three students of Hiriyadka Government college drowned while they were swimming in the river at Shivapura under the Hebri Police station limits on November 26.

The deceased has been identified Sudharshan (16), Sonit (17) and Kiran (16).

According to the Police, three students had gone to the Shivapura river to take a dip. While they were swimming they began to drown, locals who saw them struggling to remain afloat, rushed to rescue them but failed. The Bodies of all the three students were recovered from the river with the help of locals.

Hebri tahsildar Purandar, revenue inspector Hithesh, sub inspector Mahesh and others visited the spot.

A case has been registered in the Hebri Police station.