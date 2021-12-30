3 terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter



Srinagar: Three terrorists have been killed and one policeman was injured in an encounter with security forces south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said on Thursday.

The police said that identification of the slain terrorists were being ascertained and a search was currently underway.

A joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the Shahabad Dooru area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.