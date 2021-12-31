3 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter



Srinagar: Three terrorists were killed and four security forces personnel, including three policemen and one CRPF personnel, were injured in an encounter between the former and the latter at Pantha Chowk area in central Kashmir’s Srinagar district, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police officials said on Friday.

“Three unidentified terrorists killed. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on,” J&K Police quoting Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Vijay Kumar tweeted.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.