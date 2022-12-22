3-year-old Dies, Six Injured after Car Crashes into Tree in Mysuru

Mysuru: In a tragic incident, a 3-year-old child died on the spot and six others were injured after the car they were travelling in lost control and crashed into a tree at Hulusugudde, Hanoor here on December 22.

The deceased has been identified as Tanmay (3), and the injured are Manjula, Sakamma, Kiran, Chandan, Sanna and Tayamma, all from Marballi, Mysuru.

According to sources, the family was returning home after visiting Male Mahadeshwara Hills. When the car reached Ulusugudde, the driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree killing the boy on the spot and injuring the other occupants.

The injured are admitted to the hospital and undergoing treatment.