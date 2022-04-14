30 Passengers Injured as Private Service Bus Turtles on NH near Ganjimutt

Mangaluru: As per reports from Bajpe Police, a private service bus ” Nishmita Motors”, bearing registration no KA 20 AA 1115 plying from Sringeri towards Mangaluru turned turtled on National Highway near a petrol bunk at Ganjimutt in the outskirts of Mangaluru on Wednesday, 13 April at around 9.00 pm.

At least 30 passengers travelling in that bus were injured, many suffered fractures, and were rushed to a hospital by Bajpe police personnel.

It is learnt that the steering wheel rod of the bus broke which resulted in that mishap. The injured persons are all out of danger.

Bajpe police are doing further investigation.