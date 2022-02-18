30-year-old Accused Dies in Police Custody

Mangaluru: A 30-year-old man died in police custody while he was being taken to the hospital from North Police station here on February 18.

The deceased has been identified as Rajesh (30) from Urwa.

Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, DCP Law and Order Hariram Shanker, DCP Crime and Traffic Dinesh Kumar, and ACP (Central) P A Hegde visited the Government Wenlock Hospital.

Addressing the mediapersons, Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar IPS said, “On February 18, around 3:30 am, two persons were found wandering suspiciously near Jyothi Circle by the beat police who were on night rounds after stealing iron rods belonging to the Smart city project. The beat police informed the senior police officers and handed over both of them to the Mangaluru North police”.

Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar further said, “Both were taken to the police station to verify their details. During investigations, the accused revealed that they stole the iron rods for the money. The police provided them with breakfast and also lunch in the afternoon. Because of the Hijab and Shawl row, the police have been deployed in various places. In the afternoon, after lunch one of the accused Rajesh said that he was not keeping well and was having chest pain. The police took Rajesh to the hospital. But the doctors said that he had already breathed his last. Later, Rajesh’s family members were also informed”.

Police Commissioner also said, “Rajesh’s mother informed us that since Rajesh was 18-years-old he was consuming alcohol along with his friends. Rajesh’s mother has also requested to know the cause of his death and has filed a complaint. A complaint is filed in the North police station since the accused had died in police custody. We have appointed ACP Mahesh Kumar as the investigating officer. As Rajesh died in police custody, video recording of the post-mortem will be done”.