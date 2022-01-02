30-year-old Chartered Accountant Shiney Menezes Passes away

Udupi: A 30-year-old Chartered accountant passed away after a brief illness on January 1 night, at Shirva.

Chartered Accountant Shiney Menezes (30) was the daughter of Fredrick Menezes of Pamboor near Shirva.

According to the sources, Shiney was suffering from Cancer from 2016. On December 20, she was admitted to the hospital for treatment. She was treated in the ICU but on January 1, she breathed her last without responding to the treatment.

Shiney was a brilliant student and had secured a rank in the CA exams in 2016. She was working in Bengaluru and was an active member of the Pamboor Church Choir and also in the ICYM activities.