30-year-old Doctor from Bengaluru Falls to Death from Someshwar Rudrapade

Mangaluru: In a tragic incident, a young doctor drowned after he lost balance and fell into the sea at the Rudrapade, Someshwar, here on September 3, late at night.

The deceased is identified as Ashiq Gowda (30) from Ramanagar Bengaluru, he was a surgeon at A J Hospital, Mangaluru.

According to sources, Dr Ashiq along with Dr Pradeesh and another three Interns had gone to Rudrapade, Someshwar to spend some leisure time. While they all were relaxing on the Rudrapade, Dr Pradeesh lost balance and fell into the sea. When Dr Pradeesh screamed for help, Dr Ashiq moved forward and tried to see what had happened to Dr Pradeesh. At the same time, Dr Ashiq too lost his balance and fell into the sea. Dr Pradeesh saved himself by holding onto a small rock in the sea but Dr Ashiq drowned.

Firefighters and the rescue team rushed to the spot and searched for Dr Ashiq, but they could not find him. On August 4 morning, Ashiq’s body was found on the shore.

A case has been registered in the Ullal police station.

