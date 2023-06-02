30-year-old MUDA Staff Keerthan Commits Suicide

Mangaluru: In a shocking incident, a staff of Mangaluru Urban Development Authority, committed suicide by hanging himself in the store room, MUDA Office Urwa here, on June 2.

The deceased has been identified as Keerthan (30) from Padil.

According to sources, on June 2 morning at around 9:30 am, Keerthan came to the office and spoke to his colleagues. After some time, Keerthan disappeared. The office staff thought that he might have gone outside to have tea. But he did not return till 12 noon.

The office staff later tried to locate his Mobile location and found it to be on the MUDA premises. While searching for Keerthan, they found him hanging in the store room.

The Urwa police reached the spot, lowered the body and sent it for post-mortem.

The reason for the extreme step is yet to be known.

