30-year-old Volleyball player suffering from depression Commits Suicide in Hebri
Karkala: A young Volleyball player allegedly hanged himself as he suffering from depression on February 1 at Hebri.
The deceased has been identified as Prashanth (30) a resident of Kelapete Hebri.
According to the Police, Prashanth was working in a music troupe. It is said that he was suffering from depression for the past few days due to health issues.
He was a good Volleyball player and was playing with the APT and Yerlapadi Volleyball teams.
A case has been registered at Hebri police station.
