30-year-old Volleyball player suffering from depression Commits Suicide in Hebri

Karkala: A young Volleyball player allegedly hanged himself as he suffering from depression on February 1 at Hebri.

The deceased has been identified as Prashanth (30) a resident of Kelapete Hebri.

According to the Police, Prashanth was working in a music troupe. It is said that he was suffering from depression for the past few days due to health issues.

He was a good Volleyball player and was playing with the APT and Yerlapadi Volleyball teams.

A case has been registered at Hebri police station.