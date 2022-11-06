30-year-old Woman Commits Suicide by Consuming Rat Poison in Brahmavar

Udupi: A 30-year-old married woman allegedly ended her life by consuming rat poison, under the Brahmavar Police station limits, here on November 6.

The deceased has been identified as Bency Shaiju Thomas (30), from Handadi, Brahmavar.

According to the police, Bency’s husband is working in Dubai and she was living with her daughter in her husband’s house in Handadi, Brahmavar where her parents-in-law also live in the same house on the ground floor. On October 26, Bency consumed rat poison and began to vomit. Family members rushed Bency to the Manipal Hospital.

On November 5, Bency breathed her last without responding to the treatment. A death note written before consuming the poison was found in her house.

A Case has been registered at the Brahmavar Police Station and further investigation is on.