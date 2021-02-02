Spread the love



















300-km Paradip-Barbil road in Odisha to be converted to 8 lanes



Bhubaneswar: The 300-km Paradip-Barbil road in Odisha will soon be converted to eight lanes, Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday.

A decision to this effect was taken during a meeting of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari via video conferencing on Tuesday. It was also attended by Pradhan.

The Paradip-Barbil economic corridor will play a pivotal role in development of Barbil and Kalinganagar steel cluster, said Pradhan.

Initiating the discussion, the Chief Minister proposed for early completion of various ongoing national highway (NH) projects in mines-rich Keonjhar district and subsequent eight-laning of the projects.

The Chief Minister added that Keonjhar is quite an important district for the state’s economy and also for the steel industry of the entire country.

He further stated that there have been some measures proposed in the Union Budget to increase material availability of steel.

The Chief Minister also proposed a 300-km eight-lane integrated economic corridor from Paradip to Barbil consisting of six stretches.

He suggested, in the interim, the option of four-laning of these roads with service roads can also be explored.

The state is willing to be a partner and extend all support to this economic corridor, he added.

The Chief Minister also suggested early solution to various issues relating to the proposed 300-km Digha-Satpada coastal highway.

He informed that the state government has given all necessary clearances for this project and it can be taken up immediately. Union minister Gadkari agreed to the Chief Minister’s proposal.

As per the discussion, the four-laning of 166-km Panikoili-Remuli section of NH-20 is almost over and the remaining portion will be completed soon.

The Union minister assured to complete it within one year.

Similarly, the four-laning of 43-km Remuli-Koida and 104-km Singara-Binjabahal highways will be completed by June 2021. After the completion of four-laning of these roads, steps will be taken for eight-laning of these roads.

As for the Paradip-Barbil economic corridor proposal, the Union minister assured all support for early start to this ambitious project. This will be developed as an integrated eight-lane economic corridor.

Similarly, the issues of ports connectivity including Gopalpur, Subarnarekha, Astharang, Paradip and Dhamara were discussed and it was decided that appropriate steps will be taken for quick completion of these projects.