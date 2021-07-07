Spread the love



















304 Persons Test Positive and 14 Die of COVID-19 in DK on July 7

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 304 persons have tested positive

for the Coronavirus, and 14 persons have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district

on July 7.

Meanwhile, 335 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after

complete recovery.

So far, 94,592 positive cases have been reported in the district, and 1282 persons have died of the disease. At present, there are 2790 active cases in the district.

