304 Persons Test Positive and 14 Die of COVID-19 in DK on July 7
Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 304 persons have tested positive
for the Coronavirus, and 14 persons have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district
on July 7.
Meanwhile, 335 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after
complete recovery.
So far, 94,592 positive cases have been reported in the district, and 1282 persons have died of the disease. At present, there are 2790 active cases in the district.
