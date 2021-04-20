Spread the love



















31 Cents Land Relinquished by Ramakrishna Math for MCC/MSCL Road Widening Project

Mangaluru: Welcome to Incredible Mangaluru- the picturesque Coastal and Education Hub, where you can experience Irregular and Incomplete New Roads, posing safety hazards to motorists and pedestrians- moving on all these bunch of newly concreted an “Incomplete Irregular Incredible” Roads which are simply a “NIGHTMARE?” For a City that has been selected as one of the “Smart City” of India, it seems like we are lacking “Smart People”, right from MCC Officials, Engineers, Contractors, and other District authorities who are simply wasting taxpayers hard-earned money on projects, constructing such kinds of roads. If you look at all these new roads constructed recently, either there is a house, a tree, or a compound wall, etc, or a stay order put by private parties, which results in constructing the road in a crooked way.

Imagine continuing on constructing a new road when there are a few stay orders from a couple of residents and businesses existing -that’s dumb? Where are the concerned authorities? Where are the PWD and District Administration Authorities? Has anyone done proper planning while taking up the construction work of all these roads? To name a few irregular and incomplete roads are one near Vas Bakery-Bendore going towards Mallikatte; the road near Mangaladevi Temple going towards Pandeshwar, the road coming down from Circuit House going towards Kadri Kambla; among few others.

Does it make any sense to have a new road, broad at a couple of places and quite narrow at some areas on the stretch? So what good is it to have new roads which are not uniform throughout the stretch? All these new roads also don’t have a footpath or drainage- and unfortunately, pedestrians have to walk on the road, putting their lives at risk. Look at all the development work that has taken place in the past few months, from drainage-footpaths and to the construction of new roads-none of these are up to the standards, most of them are incomplete. When it comes to the construction of new roads, there is absolutely no planning- why even bother to construct a new road when there are objections from the residents/businesses that lie on that stretch of the road. What good is it to have an uneven road, after spending so much money? Sheer waste of taxpayers money!

Yes, in Mangaluru lately we have been seeing new roads being constructed-the road widening was proposed as a solution to the traffic congestion in this growing city with lots of traffic and commuters. India’s education hub, Mangaluru has an abundance of charms but its roads and traffic are not among them. The roads are narrow and the network woefully scanty, despite the fast-paced growth and exploding vehicle population in this city. Roads are so wretched that helpless residents can only make light of the misery by creating pothole-counting face-offs and crater-measuring contests. But when they decide to build new roads, they are not planned properly.

But one such incomplete and unscientific stretch of road between Mangaladevi Temple via Ramakrishna Mission (Math) – and Yemmekere Cross Road for over SIX years now, will be widened now as Ramakrishna Math has agreed to relinquish 31 cents of their land for the project. This was one of the two model road projects which had been taken up by Mangaluru City Corporation under Tender SURE (Specification for Urban Road Execution) format. Tender SURE is a document that enables a City planner or a contractor to refer to the document as a single-point reference for design, procurement and execution of urban roads instead of referring to many documents.

The road widening on this stretch of Mangaladevi Temple -Yemmekere Cross Road was started six years ago, but the land issue had forced MCC to suspend the work halfway between the temple and Yemmekere Cross Rd. But the efforts put in by newly elected MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty and MLA Vedavyas Kamath in motivating and convincing the Math management has yielded good results. The work to widen this stretch of the Road resumed on Monday, 19 April 2021, with the Bhoomi Puja at the Math.

Speaking to the Media, mayor Premanand Shetty said, “Ramakrishna Math has relinquished 31 cents of their land for the said project. The City Corporation has handed over the TDR (Transferable Development Rights) Certificate to the Math a week ago for surrendering the land to the project. The pending work is expected to be completed in 3-4 months and MCC will build a compound wall for the Math after using the required land for the project which will be jointly completed by MCC and Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL)”.

Mayor further said, “The road widening will be taken up using the Premium Floor area Ratio (FAR) fund and a concrete road will be laid under MSCL fund. The particular road project between the Temple and Srinivas College/University/Yemmekere Cross Rd in Pandeshwar will cost Rs 4.5 crore. The other model road laid in the City under the Tender SURE format was the Kuloor Ferry Road (Kudroli Temple, New Chitra Talkies Road) at an estimated cost of Rs 11.5 crore”, added the Mayor.

Swami Jithakamanandaji, the head of Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mission/Math along with Mayor Premanand Shetty, MLA Vedavyas Kamath, Swamy Ekamananadaji, Dilraj Alva and Ranjan Bellarpady, all three associated with Math, among others joined in the Bhoomi Puja for the Road widening project.