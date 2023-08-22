31 Thousand High School Students Received Eggs with Midday Meals

Mangaluru: A total of 31,248 children, studying in classes 9 and 10, started receiving eggs, chikki and bananas, along with their midday meals. Dakshina Kannada district symbolically launched the distribution of eggs, chikki, and bananas to ninth and tenth-grade students at the DKZP Government High School, Nalyapadavu. The scheme was launched by D Vedavyas Kamath, MLA, Mangaluru South; Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat CEO Anand K, and others. The scheme will benefit students in 277 government and aided schools in the district.

Addressing the students, MLA Kamath said that the scheme was aimed at improving attendance and students’ participation in academic activities. “Earlier, the scheme benefited students of classes 1 to 8. Now it has been extended till the tenth grade,” he said, adding that necessary help will be provided to improve the infrastructure of the school and PU college and appoint more teachers/lecturers at the Nalyapadavu campus. “Before the introduction of the midday meal scheme, a lot of students studied with an empty stomach. The scenario has changed with better facilities. One must use it,” Kamath stressed.

Anand stressed that since there are complaints regarding the quality of eggs supplied, especially to Anganwadi centres, the government has decided that the school development and monitoring committees (SDMC) will procure eggs, chikki, and bananas for the children The district administration will provide all necessary help to make the scheme successful, he said.

Lakshminarayana, executive officer, Akshara Dasoha, Dakshina Kannada, said that hereafter children will receive eggs, chikki, and bananas eight days a month. SDMC will decide about the day of serving them, he said. “Though the price of eggs has increased over the year, there has been no change in the fund allocation, which remains at Rs 6 per unit,” he added. As many as 1,14,780 students of classes 1 to 8 in 1,081 schools started receiving eggs last academic year

DDPI Mr Dayananda welcomed the gathering. H . Eshwara, Block Education Officer, Mangaluru South, gave the introductory address. Former Mayors Premanand Shetty and Diwakar Pandeshwar, Local Corporator Mrs Vanitha Prasad, Corporator of Ward 32 Mrs Shakila Kava, Padavu Friends Club President Kushal Kumar, Vidya Devike Charitable Trust President Devananda, GPUC Principal Jayananda Suvarna, Headmistress of the school Mrs VijayaKumari, SDMC Member Ashok Naik, DKZP Kuvempu Model Hr Pry School Incharge HM Mrs Dakshayani, SDMC Members, Parents, Teachers And students were present.

Eggs and Chikki were distributed to the students of the school. A government Programme of the distribution of Shoes and Socks was also done. District Akshara Dashoha Officer Laxminarayan Bhat proposed the Vote of Thanks. Block Resource Coordinator Prashanth compered the programme.

