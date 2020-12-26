Spread the love



















31-year-old Bike Rider Dies on Spot in Road Mishap at Thokkottu

Mangaluru: A 31-year-old bike rider died on the spot after his bike collided head-on into an Activa at Kerebail, Thokkottu here on December 26.

The deceased has been identified as Sandesh Poojary (31) from Santhosh Nagar.

According to sources, on December 26 morning, Sandesh was returning home from Kanir, when he reached near Kerebail, his bike collided head-on into an active. In the incident, Sandesh was thrown to the road and sustained severe head injuries. Sandesh died on the spot, and the Activa rider also sustained injuries.

A case has been registered in the Mangaluru South Traffic police station.