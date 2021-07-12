Spread the love



















31-year-old Nursing Lecturer Succumbs to Injuries

Mangaluru: A 31-year-old nursing lecturer injured in an accident at Yeyyadi on July 10, succumbed to injuries in a private hospital on July 12.

The deceased has been identified as Priyanka (31) from Kotekar and residing in Vamanjoor.

According to sources, on July 10, Priyanka was on her way to Vamanjoor after finishing her duty on her Scooty. When she reached near Yeyyadi, an Alto car moving at high speed hit Priyanka’s two-wheeler. In the incident, Priyanka was severely injured in the head. She was rushed to a private hospital in the city, but she succumbed to injuries on July 12.

A case has been registered in the Mangaluru East Police station.

Priyanka was a lecturer in a Nursing College in Ullal.

Like this: Like Loading...