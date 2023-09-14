31-year-old Police Constable Commits Suicide in Capitanio

Mangaluru: In a tragic incident, a 31-year-old police constable committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Capitanio here on September 14.

The deceased has been identified as Mahesh Savadathi (31) from Gadag, presently residing in Simon Lane, Capitanio.

According to the police, Mahesh joined the police department in 2018 and after undergoing training at Hassan, he was posted to Mangalore South Traffic police station in 2019.

On September 14, Mahesh committed suicide in his rented house in Capitanio. The reason for the extreme step is yet to be known.

Police are waiting for the family members to arrive from Gadag for further investigations.

