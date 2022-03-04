31-year-old Youth Killed in Tipper and Two-wheeler Collision at Innanje

Udupi: A 31-year-old bike rider was killed on the spo̧t when a tipper collided into his two-wheeler at Kallugudde, Innanje on Friday, March 4.

The deceased has been identified as Sunil Kumar (31) a resident of Kothalkatte Near Dandathirtha, Kaup.

According to the police, Sunil was on his way to Banatkal when a tipper collided into Sunil Kumar’s two-wheeler from behind killing Sunil on the spot.

The Kaup Police have registered a case and investigation is on.