31,172 CBSE, 2,365 Kerala Board students secure admission in DU



New Delhi: As many as 60,904 candidates have applied for admission to various colleges after Delhi University’s (DU) first cut-off list. Of these, 46,054 are from CBSE Board and rest students are from other education boards across the country.

According to Delhi University Registrar, Vikas Gupta, by the end of October 7, as many as 31,172 CBSE Board candidates, 2,365 Kerala Board students, 1,540 Haryana Board, 1,429 Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) Board students and 1,301 students from Rajasthan Board have successfully secured admission in Delhi University.

More than 6,000 students have secured 100 per cent marks from the Kerala Board, out of which a large number of students from Kerala have applied for admission in Delhi University. Some student organisations and teachers of Delhi University say that the Kerala State Education Board has been very lax providing marks in 12th board exams. Due to which thousands of students have secured 100 per cent marks there.

Student organisations and teachers are opposing the admissions being given to the students of Kerala.

In this regard, students of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad have also staged a sit-in demonstration in Delhi University.

However, the Delhi University Registrar has said that being a central university, Delhi University gives “equal importance to the academic credentials of all candidates. The university gives equal importance to the students irrespective of the states and school boards. This year too, equal opportunity was given to all by accepting applications only on merit basis”.

“The university strongly denies and condemns the news being circulated regarding the bias,” Vikas Gupta asserted.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that the Delhi University does justice to the meritorious students coming from not only India but also from abroad,” he said.

The first cut off list for undergraduate courses in Delhi University was released on October 1. On the basis of the list, admissions were started in various colleges of the university from 4th October.

The university will now release the second cut-off list on October 9.

