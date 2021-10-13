Spread the love



















32 Tihar Jail officials found complicit with Unitech ex-promoters: Delhi Police



New Delhi: As many as 32 Tihar Jail officials were found complicit with former Unitech promoters and money laundering accused Ajay Chandra and Sanjay Chandra, while they were lodged in the prison, Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

The Enforcement Directorate had, in a report to the Supreme Court, highlighted certain disturbing facts relating to the manner in which the premises of Tihar was misused by the Chandra brothers to carry on business, in connivance with some jail officials.

The financial probe agency had also alleged it had unearthed a “secret underground office” in Delhi being operated by erstwhile Unitech founder Ramesh Chandra and visited by his sons Sanjay and Ajay while on parole or bail.

The apex court, taking note of the ED report, transferred both the brothers from Tihar, to the Arthur Road Jail, Mumbai and Taloja Central Jail, Mumbai.

It had also directed Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana to make an immediate inquiry in the matter, and he had submitted a report on September 28.

On October 6, the SC granted permission to conduct a full-fledged criminal investigation in the matter based on the inquiry conducted by the Delhi Police chief.

“Accordingly, an FIR was registered on Tuesday in the Crime Branch under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal Code, and investigation has been taken up,” an official said.

Sanjay and Ajay Chandra, who are in jail since August 2017, are accused of siphoning off home buyers’ money. In October 2017, the apex court had asked the two brothers to deposit Rs 750 crore with the apex court registry by December 31, 2017.

The case pertains to a criminal case filed initially after one complaint was lodged in 2015 which was followed by multiple complaints by 173 other home buyers of Unitech projects — ‘Wild Flower Country’ and ‘Anthea Project’ — located in Gurugram.

Delhi Police said that 67 FIRs have been filed in the matter.

