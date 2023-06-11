32-year-old Flower Merchant Dies on Spot after Bike Collides with Bus at Katpadi

Udupi: In a tragic incident, a flower merchant died on the spot after his motorbike collided with a bus on the service road at Katpadi here, on June 11.

The deceased has been identified as Iqbal (32), from Katpadi.

According to primary reports, Iqbal was carrying flowers on his motorbike a bus moving from Udupi to Mangaluru collided with his motorbike on the service road at Katpadi. Iqbal was thrown to the ground. Due to severe head injuries, Iqbal died on the spot.

The police reached the spot and with the help of the locals shifted the body to the hospital.

