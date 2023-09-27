32-year-old Man Arrested for Misbehaving with Customer Care Executive at Hospital

Mangaluru: The Kankanady Town police have arrested Ashik, age 32, a resident of Vyasa Nagar in Kadri, Mangaluru for allegedly misbehaving with the customer care executive of a Private Hospital, Kankanady Pumpwell, Mangaluru and damaging a few assets of the hospital

In a complaint, the 30-year-old executive of Indiana Hospital said Ashik had come with his mother Ms Shakeela, who was to be admitted for treatment. As she was taking the personal details from Shakeela and filling the hospital form, Ashik lost cool and spoke rudely with the executive. He allegedly pushed her aside and also damaged a few articles of the hospital kept in the reception area.

The police registered a case under Sections 323, 354 and 504 of Indian Penal Code and under Sections 3 and 4 of Karnataka Prohibition of Violence Against Medicare Service Personnel and Damage to Property In Medicare Services Institutions Act 2009. Ashik was produced before the 7th Judicial Magistrate First Class Court, which remanded him in 15 days of judicial custody, the police said.

