32-year-old Missing Man found Dead in Netravati River

Mangaluru: A 32-year-old missing man was found dead in the Netravati River near Adamkudru here on April 28.

The deceased has been identified as Nithin (32) from Ullalbail.

According to sources, on April 26, Nithin along with two friends visited Someshwar Temple for Brahmakalashotsava. After receiving the prasad at the temple all the three went to the Netravati Railway bridge where Nithin went missing. Nithin’s brother later filed a missing person’s complaint in the Ullal Police station.

Based on the complaint the police took Nithin’s friends into custody for investigation.

The body which was found in a decomposed state was sent for post-mortem. Nithin was earlier working in the Gulf and had returned to his home town during the Corona lockdown before his disappearance he was working as a welder.